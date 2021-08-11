Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez and Ricardo Delgado on nanotechnology in the vaccines: 'What they want is to override our will'

Orwell City - August 08, 2021



Geneticist Dean Hamer has conducted several investigations related to the VMAT2 gene, better known as the God gene. According to his research, the connection to the divine is encoded in our DNA.



At a conference he held at the Pentagon in 2005, he spoke about how the expression of this gene could be reduced in religious fundamentalists. According to him, this process could be carried out through vaccines.



Although this lecture is already well known among those who have been investigating what the elite have planned for humanity, it's still unknown information for the rest of the population. The suppression of the VMAT2 gene would not only mean that an individual would not express a tendency to religion, but would cease to cognitively question authority. In other words, the subject who has had this gene inhibited is completely manipulable and easily subjected to any discipline. A quite attractive dream to the elite who seek to control at all costs.



This being a proven reality. It's not unreasonable to think that in addition to graphene and other crap that goes in the vaccines, there is specialized nanotechnology that seeks to break the will of human beings.



In this regard, Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna and geneticist Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez discussed the issue a few days ago.



Orwell City brings the video in English for all its followers.