© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr. Luis Marcelo Martínez and Ricardo Delgado on nanotechnology in the vaccines: 'What they want is to override our will'
Follow
2
Share
Report
271 views • August 11, 2021
Orwell City - August 08, 2021
Geneticist Dean Hamer has conducted several investigations related to the VMAT2 gene, better known as the God gene. According to his research, the connection to the divine is encoded in our DNA.
At a conference he held at the Pentagon in 2005, he spoke about how the expression of this gene could be reduced in religious fundamentalists. According to him, this process could be carried out through vaccines.
Although this lecture is already well known among those who have been investigating what the elite have planned for humanity, it's still unknown information for the rest of the population. The suppression of the VMAT2 gene would not only mean that an individual would not express a tendency to religion, but would cease to cognitively question authority. In other words, the subject who has had this gene inhibited is completely manipulable and easily subjected to any discipline. A quite attractive dream to the elite who seek to control at all costs.
This being a proven reality. It's not unreasonable to think that in addition to graphene and other crap that goes in the vaccines, there is specialized nanotechnology that seeks to break the will of human beings.
In this regard, Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna and geneticist Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez discussed the issue a few days ago.
Orwell City brings the video in English for all its followers.
Geneticist Dean Hamer has conducted several investigations related to the VMAT2 gene, better known as the God gene. According to his research, the connection to the divine is encoded in our DNA.
At a conference he held at the Pentagon in 2005, he spoke about how the expression of this gene could be reduced in religious fundamentalists. According to him, this process could be carried out through vaccines.
Although this lecture is already well known among those who have been investigating what the elite have planned for humanity, it's still unknown information for the rest of the population. The suppression of the VMAT2 gene would not only mean that an individual would not express a tendency to religion, but would cease to cognitively question authority. In other words, the subject who has had this gene inhibited is completely manipulable and easily subjected to any discipline. A quite attractive dream to the elite who seek to control at all costs.
This being a proven reality. It's not unreasonable to think that in addition to graphene and other crap that goes in the vaccines, there is specialized nanotechnology that seeks to break the will of human beings.
In this regard, Ricardo Delgado from La Quinta Columna and geneticist Dr. Luis Marcelo Martinez discussed the issue a few days ago.
Orwell City brings the video in English for all its followers.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.