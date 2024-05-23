Global Macroeconomics, Inflation and Monetary Policy for 2025

Global inflation is not over yet and is reaching the second wave of inflation in the post Pandemic era (see more on this paper: https://pubhtml5.com/rrxtl/fmje/). Central Banks’s main goal is to control the inflation, so in this scenario, the FED will perform a new contractive monetary policy en the near future; in consequence, the FED will create a massive global debt crisis.

At the same time the Red Sea Crisis will create more supply-side shocks that create more structural inflation for the long run together with the Green Agenda and the other global inductors of inflation. There will be also a possibility of Black Swan events in the near future that disrupts the global economy and affects the financial markets and the Fiat international monetary system (aka the USD), and change it to a CBDC-based commodity baked crypto currency that probably will be lunch by BRICS nations in 2024 or 2025.