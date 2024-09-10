Footage of Russian paratroopers advancing on the village of Snagost in the Kursk region — by midnight, the Kiev Regime Forces were no longer there.

The footage from the Kursk region shows a column of Russian paratroopers from the 51st Airborne Regiment moving out for the operation to liberate the village of Snagost, which had been held by the AFU for some time.

As previously reported by Readovka, Russian paratroopers managed to push the Ukrainians out of half of Snagost in record time. By midnight, information emerged that the settlement, which had been occupied by Zelensky's Terrorists, was completely under Russian control.