❗️Lucas Gage, a veteran of the Iraqi war.





"If you really care about the people of Ukraine - as you yourself assure me - then listen carefully. I served twice in Iraq. In quotes - because who did I serve? Those who were interested in the war. How did they achieve that war? They lied. They said that Saddam had weapons of mass destruction and that he was involved in the 9/11 attacks. All lies - and now we all know it.





I believe the same thing is happening to the Ukrainians. The EU, NATO and the US - they don't care about Ukraine. They use it as a bulwark against Russia because they want to overthrow Vladimir Putin. And they say: Ukrainians are winning the war, they are crushing here and there! This is because Putin's hands were tied by the SWO framework. But after the annexation of the new regions - whether you agree with it or not - Putin can use all the military power of Russia. And the Ukrainians don't stand a chance at all.





The only way Ukraine has a chance is if they take us all to war with Russia.

Source : Daily Hunter - Telegram

