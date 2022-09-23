FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on September 15, 2022.



Starvation is a horrible event that afflicts nearly 860 million people worldwide according to several reports:



https://reliefweb.int/report/world/world-needs-pay-attention-save-811-million-people-struggling-find-food-and-45-million-brink-starvation-becoming-forgotten-statistic-says-plan-international



https://www.who.int/news/item/06-07-2022-un-report--global-hunger-numbers-rose-to-as-many-as-828-million-in-2021



But there is a great starvation that exists. It impacts over 5.5 billion or 70% of the world’s 8 billion people: starving for the written word of God, which testifies of the Lord Jesus Christ or Yeshua.



Amos 8:11-12 says: Behold, the days come, saith the Lord God, that I will send a famine in the land, not a famine of bread, nor a thirst for water, but of hearing the words of the Lord: and they shall wander from sea to sea,

and from the north even to the east, they shall run to and fro to seek the word of the Lord, and shall not find it.



Don’t be caught unaware as the foolish virgins were caught off guard at Christ’s return in Matthew 25.



You are welcome to attend online Sabbath worship services on Sabbath evening at sundown as well as on Sabbath morning with the Seventh-Day Christians Church on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SSRChurch777/



For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:



Mark of the Vatican beast: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg

SDC Studio: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCKhga7tTUmtMYCy8pleDikg

ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11

John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/

Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777

Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg





For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected]