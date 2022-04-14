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EntertheStars: Stew Peters Confirms Snake Venom and Do EMFs Cause Baldness? [12.04.2022]
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42 views • April 14, 2022
+ Cryptic NYC Umbrella Syringe Artwork...
We will examine two conflicting studies. One says baldness is caused by EMFs, and the other says EMFs cause hair to grow. How does this fit into 5G?
Also, Stew Peters doctor confirms the snake venom bite.
Finally, lets break down the syringe umbrella artwork even further, based on your input.
Links:
http://www.ijcasereportsandimages.com/archive/2011/004-2011-ijcri/001-04-2011-kumaran/ijcri-00104201111-kumaran.pdf
https://gizmodo.com/ai-camera-mistakenly-tracks-referee-s-bald-head-instead-1845548314
https://utopiatv.fandom.com/wiki/Artemis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7037017/
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Hair-Loss-due-to-Electromagnetic-Radiation-from-of-Rajput/645df71b23348300a8e902f7ec5a85d7bd636b95
https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/hair-loss-due-to-electromagnetic-radiation-from-overuse-of-cell-phone-2471-9323-1000114.pdf
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/04/23/fact-check-5-g-technology-not-linked-coronavirus/3006152001/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/one-world-trade-center-noises_n_4377498
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPZ7SIr96EY
https://images.livemint.com/img/2022/02/16/1140x641/Kumari_Pushpa_2000pix_(1)_1644990917471_1644990924383.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_World_Trade_Center
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Childs
https://www.archdaily.com/368191/one-world-trade-center-will-soon-top-out-at-1-776-feet/5183e4ffb3fc4b4d52000013-one-world-trade-center-will-soon-top-out-at-1-776-feet-image
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/05/10/world-trade-center-spire/2149449/
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/virole
9,650 viewsStreamed live 21 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Kk3ooACJeFw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
We will examine two conflicting studies. One says baldness is caused by EMFs, and the other says EMFs cause hair to grow. How does this fit into 5G?
Also, Stew Peters doctor confirms the snake venom bite.
Finally, lets break down the syringe umbrella artwork even further, based on your input.
Links:
http://www.ijcasereportsandimages.com/archive/2011/004-2011-ijcri/001-04-2011-kumaran/ijcri-00104201111-kumaran.pdf
https://gizmodo.com/ai-camera-mistakenly-tracks-referee-s-bald-head-instead-1845548314
https://utopiatv.fandom.com/wiki/Artemis
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7037017/
https://www.semanticscholar.org/paper/Hair-Loss-due-to-Electromagnetic-Radiation-from-of-Rajput/645df71b23348300a8e902f7ec5a85d7bd636b95
https://www.hilarispublisher.com/open-access/hair-loss-due-to-electromagnetic-radiation-from-overuse-of-cell-phone-2471-9323-1000114.pdf
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/factcheck/2020/04/23/fact-check-5-g-technology-not-linked-coronavirus/3006152001/
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC8580522/
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/one-world-trade-center-noises_n_4377498
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mPZ7SIr96EY
https://images.livemint.com/img/2022/02/16/1140x641/Kumari_Pushpa_2000pix_(1)_1644990917471_1644990924383.jpg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/One_World_Trade_Center
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/David_Childs
https://www.archdaily.com/368191/one-world-trade-center-will-soon-top-out-at-1-776-feet/5183e4ffb3fc4b4d52000013-one-world-trade-center-will-soon-top-out-at-1-776-feet-image
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2013/05/10/world-trade-center-spire/2149449/
https://en.wiktionary.org/wiki/virole
9,650 viewsStreamed live 21 hours ago
EntertheStars
106K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Kk3ooACJeFw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCxgB6grGSx3bcB3vlcy7Tfg
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