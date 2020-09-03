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Riccardo Bosi: The Rising Tyranny of Globalism, Revolution in Australia, & the Next War Cycle
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99 views • September 03, 2020
Former Australian Army Special Forces Lt. Col. Riccardo Bosi and Leader of the Australia One Party discusses the breakdown of global democracy and the rise of a totalitarian globalism which is now threatening all nations of the world. He details the brutal, extreme, and unconstitutional measures that have been implemented in Australia and comments on the ongoing civil war and coup attempt in the United States. He believes global war is inevitable. He details his plan of action with Australia One and gives advice for people around the world on what they can do.
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Show Notes
History suggests post-pandemic peace is rare, and Democratic wars are not https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-08-23/biden-may-end-up-being-post-pandemic-wartime-president?sref=ZMFHsM5Z
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives in Berlin for Conference on Children's Health https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEGWSTif2Ac&;feature=emb_title
Archbishop Vigano's Appeal Against Totalitarian "World Government Beyond All Control" https://veritasliberabitvos.info/appeal
🔴 Mandatory Vaccines, Lockdown Extensions & Freedom Protests AUS - The Arc with Riccardo Bosi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xfbLqPorQo
🔵 Conversations on Thin Ice E1 - Romeo Georges and Riccardo Bosi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5quvX-ZFkA
"The major parties have betrayed us" - Riccardo Bosi Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RT0eNc6tHww
Websites
Australia One https://australiaoneparty.com
Lionheart Australasia https://www.lionheartaustralasia.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/realRicBosiLTC
Riccardo Bosi Facebook https://www.facebook.com/riccardobosi.page
Australia One Facebook https://www.facebook.com/australiaoneparty
The 5 Pillars of Real Leadership (BOOK): https://www.lionheartaustralasia.com/books
Weekly Podcast with Joel Jammal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ct81-6wRR6YzhO-YIZXVw
About Lt Col. Riccardo Bosi
Riccardo is an author and award winning speaker, a strategic and operational leader and innovator with a record of achievements in private and public sectors, domestically and internationally with extensive experience creating new and developing existing organisations.
Riccardo is a former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel who has led teams in a number of organisations.
In 1998 Riccardo represented Australia in Kuwait.
Riccardo was contracted between 2009 and 2014 as an advisor to the United Arab Emirates Special Operations Command.
INNOVATION
As the Director of Capability Development in the Australian Headquarters Special Operations, Riccardo conceived of and led the development of a world first capability development system which derives investment priorities from higher guidance in logical, transparent and auditable process.
PUBLIC SPEAKING
Riccardo is a former member of the National Speakers Association of Australia, having achieved in his first year of professional public speaking, the award of Best New Speaker for 2007 by The Executive Connection.
POLICY DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION
Riccardo was a principal author of a state government Defence Industry policy, a major goal of which was the establishment of a significant full-time Army presence in South Australia. Through client management he achieved this objective in under 18 months, with Defence establishing a 1000+ strong mechanized battle group in the Edinburgh Defence Precinct in Adelaide.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
*Support/Donate to Geopolitics & Empire:
Patreon https://www.patreon.com/empiregeopolitics
SubscribeStar https://www.subscribestar.com/geopolitics
PayPal https://www.paypal.me/geopolitics
Bitcoin http://geopoliticsandempire.com/bitcoin-donate
Show Notes
History suggests post-pandemic peace is rare, and Democratic wars are not https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2020-08-23/biden-may-end-up-being-post-pandemic-wartime-president?sref=ZMFHsM5Z
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. arrives in Berlin for Conference on Children's Health https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZEGWSTif2Ac&;feature=emb_title
Archbishop Vigano's Appeal Against Totalitarian "World Government Beyond All Control" https://veritasliberabitvos.info/appeal
🔴 Mandatory Vaccines, Lockdown Extensions & Freedom Protests AUS - The Arc with Riccardo Bosi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7xfbLqPorQo
🔵 Conversations on Thin Ice E1 - Romeo Georges and Riccardo Bosi https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f5quvX-ZFkA
"The major parties have betrayed us" - Riccardo Bosi Interview https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RT0eNc6tHww
Websites
Australia One https://australiaoneparty.com
Lionheart Australasia https://www.lionheartaustralasia.com
Twitter https://www.twitter.com/realRicBosiLTC
Riccardo Bosi Facebook https://www.facebook.com/riccardobosi.page
Australia One Facebook https://www.facebook.com/australiaoneparty
The 5 Pillars of Real Leadership (BOOK): https://www.lionheartaustralasia.com/books
Weekly Podcast with Joel Jammal: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6Ct81-6wRR6YzhO-YIZXVw
About Lt Col. Riccardo Bosi
Riccardo is an author and award winning speaker, a strategic and operational leader and innovator with a record of achievements in private and public sectors, domestically and internationally with extensive experience creating new and developing existing organisations.
Riccardo is a former Australian Army Special Forces Lieutenant Colonel who has led teams in a number of organisations.
In 1998 Riccardo represented Australia in Kuwait.
Riccardo was contracted between 2009 and 2014 as an advisor to the United Arab Emirates Special Operations Command.
INNOVATION
As the Director of Capability Development in the Australian Headquarters Special Operations, Riccardo conceived of and led the development of a world first capability development system which derives investment priorities from higher guidance in logical, transparent and auditable process.
PUBLIC SPEAKING
Riccardo is a former member of the National Speakers Association of Australia, having achieved in his first year of professional public speaking, the award of Best New Speaker for 2007 by The Executive Connection.
POLICY DEVELOPMENT AND IMPLEMENTATION
Riccardo was a principal author of a state government Defence Industry policy, a major goal of which was the establishment of a significant full-time Army presence in South Australia. Through client management he achieved this objective in under 18 months, with Defence establishing a 1000+ strong mechanized battle group in the Edinburgh Defence Precinct in Adelaide.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)
Keywords
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