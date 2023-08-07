https://gettr.com/post/p2njsijf002
2023.08.03 Ava on Grant Stinchfield Show
A CCP-linked unauthorized biological laboratory was discovered in Reedley, California, where the U.S. health department found many different kinds of viruses there besides the COVID-19 coronavirus.
在加州 Reedley, 发现了一个未经授权的和中共有关系的生物实验室，卫生部门在那里发现除新冠病毒之外许多不同种类的病毒
#NFSCSpeaks @stinchfield1776
