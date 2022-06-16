Scott Schara -"Our Amazing Grace: The Tragedy Behind the Hospital that Killed Grace"





Quantum Nurse www.quantumnurse.life presents

Freedom International Livestream

On June 16, 2022 Thursday @ 12:00

PM EST 5:00

PM UK 6:00 PM Germany

Guest: Scott Schara

TOPIC: Our Amazing Guest: The Tragedy Behind the Hospital that Killed Grace

https://ouramazinggrace.net/

Bio:





Scott Schara (Grace’s dad), and his daughter Jessica (Grace’s sister), were given a rare opportunity to witness what really happens inside the doors of a COVID hospital. The fear of COVID, being spread by the media, has the population convinced to be afraid of this virus. This fear causes people to not challenge the hospital policies preventing advocates, family members, and caregivers in the room with COVID patients. As this family studied what happened with Grace, they have become aware of thousands of similar cases where advocates attempted to push back, but the hospitals proceeded with their agendas instead. It is hard to believe this is really happening here in America.





Interview Panel







Grace Asagra, RN MA

Podcast: Quantum Nurse: Out of the Rabbit Hole from Stress



www.quantumnurse.life

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nDjE6Ciyg0ED/

https://earthheroestv.com/categories/category-top-series-online-video-content?category_id=37503&search=quantum%20nurse

https://rumble.com/c/c-764837





Hartmut Schumacher

Podcast: GO YOUR OWN PATH

https://anchor.fm/hartmut-schumacher-path





Dr. Jayne Marquis, ND

Podcast: INpowered

https://linktr.ee/INpoweredhealth





