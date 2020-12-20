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TUCKER CARLSON'S WORDS OF WISDOM at TURNING POINT, USA
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454 views • December 20, 2020
TUCKER STRESSES THAT SMALL IS BETTER THAN BIG AND WHY THE BIG GUYS HAVE ALWAYS LIED TO YOU. THAT'S HOW THEY REMAIN BIG AND RETAIN POWER OVER OUR LIVES. OH YES, WE ALL DIE SO DON'T WASTE TIME!
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