Dr Michael Salla: Reusable Rockets Mark the Launch of Two-Tiered Space Systems

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Reusable booster rockets are now being used by multiple companies thanks to SpaceX pioneering efforts. This will lead to cheap space travel, space tourism, space mining, bases on Moon, colonization of Mars, etc.
A major shift has recently happened in exopolitical (extraterrestrial) affairs making it possible for civilian space programs to participate in the colonization of space. Multiple sources claim agreements have been reached between national space programs and extraterrestrial associations for humanity to take charge of our solar system.
Unfortunately, the development of reusable rockets marks the launch of a two tiered space system. The civilian space industry will be dependent on reusable rockets for space programs due to their affordability. In contrast, the world's militaries, intelligence services and major aerospace companies will instead use exotic propulsion systems such as antigravity, antimatter and torsion fields, and will resist efforts to release these into the public arena for national security reasons.
https://rumble.com/c/c-371105