TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick with Direct Words for Biden | Joe Pags

Lt Gov Dan Patrick (R)Texas -- answers critics who are attacking the buoys in the Rio Grande. He says they've SAVED lives. That plus, what can Texas do to stop the flow across the border? And, has he heard from Biden?
