Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
TX Lt Gov Dan Patrick with Direct Words for Biden | Joe Pags
channel image
GalacticStorm
2095 Subscribers
Shop now
94 views
Published 12 hours ago

Lt Gov Dan Patrick (R)Texas -- answers critics who are attacking the buoys in the Rio Grande. He says they've SAVED lives. That plus, what can Texas do to stop the flow across the border? And, has he heard from Biden?


www.danpatrick.org

Keywords
human traffickingborder crisisillegal migrantscartelsopen borderbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket