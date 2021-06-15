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Banksters Admit Inflation Is Real as New COVID Variant Robs Us Of Our Freedom
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20 views • June 15, 2021
Gerald Celente of https://trendsresearch.com/ guest hosts The Alex Jones Show to break down the state of economic inflation and the growing medical tyranny.
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c8061b3accf50979b2965b
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=60c8061b3accf50979b2965b
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