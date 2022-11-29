11/28/2022 -- Undersea eruption in Hawaii at Loihi 3 hours BEFORE Mauna Loa erupts - Satellite view

This should be viewable to most people on their devices if you look close South of Pahala.. GOES 17 satellite "natural color / fire" view.... time stamp is : Nov 28, 2022 6:20:28 UTC link here: https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...





The location is certainly on Loihi undersea mount, South of Pahala several miles out in the ocean.





This heat signature is being picked up thousands of feet under water, and happened almost exactly 3 hours before Mauna Loa erupted at around 920 UTC.





You can still view and download this satellite feed for the next several hours.





https://weather.cod.edu/satrad/?parms...





