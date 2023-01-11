Get Connected with Your Higher Self in the New Year Light Language Activation By Lightstar

Happy New Year Everyone! I'm jumpin' right out of the gate of 2023 with an activating Light Language Transmission for your Higher Selves! I'm activating you all with the help of my art creation called, "Higher Self Integration" which you can purchase as a print on my website ( https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-home-or-office ). Plus, I'll transmit a Light Language Activation from my Mother Tongue to help with aligning and reconnecting to your Higher Self for the beginning of the year. This will help everyone step into this year with strength and empowerment. Galactic Love to All! 💜 Lightstar DONATIONS (THANK YOU!): 💲 (All Donations) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/donations.html 💲 (Patreon) https://www.patreon.com/lightstarcreations LIGHTSTAR'S SESSIONS AND PRODUCTS: 🌐 (Website) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/ ✨(Sessions) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/sessions.html 🛒 (Shop) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/shop.html 🎨 (Art Gallery) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/art-gallery.html 🎴 (Oracle Decks) https://www.lightstarcreations.com/oracle-cards JOIN MY E-NEWSLETTER & GET THE FREE ACTIVATION PACK: 💌 https://www.lightstarcreations.com/the-activation-pack-gift.html VIDEO PLATFORMS: 📺 (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/channel/lightstarcreations 📺 (BRIGHTEON) https://www.brighteon.com/channel/lightstarcreations 📺 (ODYSEE) https://odysee.tv/@lightstarcreations 📺 (RUMBLE) https://rumble.com/lightstarcreations 🔴 (YouTube) https://www.youtube.com/c/lightstarcreations
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.