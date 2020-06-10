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Chappelle's World | Popp Culture
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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108 views • June 10, 2020
With the idiocracy known as "reparations for slavery" coming back into the public limelight, it's only fitting that this Wayback Wednesday episode debunks that shit beyond the shadow of a doubt!

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And Frank Cervi's "Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope"
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Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/

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Sources
https://archive.ph/wrws5
https://archive.ph/v8NoJ
https://archive.ph/tYaX3
https://uproxx.com/news/shaun-king-oprah-scholarship-true-race/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/08/20/family-members-and-childhood-friends-confirm-shaun-king-is-white/
https://archive.ph/Q3c0W
https://archive.ph/is8nk
https://archive.ph/JS3JI
https://archive.ph/sXti3
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/11/elizabeth-warren-native-american-heritage-harvard-fraud/
https://www.wibc.com/blogs/chicks-right/morbidly-obese-sex-therapist-compares-weight-loss-white-supremacy
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=12142
https://archive.ph/LDTdE
https://medium.com/@bestnewactress/kanye-west-is-a-white-supremacist-5be1ccca943b
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https://archive.ph/ZcumF
https://archive.ph/EA0bY
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https://edsource.org/2019/sen-kamala-harris-calls-for-universal-preschool-and-debt-free-college-education/607741
https://archive.ph/2LGgJ
https://archive.ph/YXOSi
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Article.aspx/13067
https://www.wnd.com/2016/02/more-slaves-today-than-at-any-time-in-history/
https://archive.ph/BsneI
https://www.civilwarhome.com/casualties.htm
http://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/united-states-population/
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https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2015/cb15-97.html
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https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/77-black-births-to-single-moms-49-for-hispanic-immigrants
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https://thelawdictionary.org/article/what-is-the-average-cost-to-house-inmates-in-prison/
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https://www.libertynation.com/thin-skinned-leftists-clamor-for-internet-censorship-in-america/
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https://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-creates-263000-jobs-in-april-unemployment-falls-to-36-2019-05-03
https://archive.ph/auHuA
Keywords
racismcomedydemocratsfunnytruthslaveryidiocracyred pillleftismdebunkedtransreparationsredonkulasdave chappelleterrence poppchappelle showracial fluidityracial draft
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