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Chappelle's World | Popp Culture
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108 views • June 10, 2020
With the idiocracy known as "reparations for slavery" coming back into the public limelight, it's only fitting that this Wayback Wednesday episode debunks that shit beyond the shadow of a doubt!
Brought to you by Ace-Cam action cameras!
On sale now, get yours today! http://bit.ly/FSPOPP
Also sponsored by "Bachelor Pad Economics"
https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Pad-Economics-Aaron-Clarey-ebook/dp/B00HMQZREO
And Frank Cervi's "Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope"
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi-ebook/dp/B01I2QV2F0
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://archive.ph/wrws5
https://archive.ph/v8NoJ
https://archive.ph/tYaX3
https://uproxx.com/news/shaun-king-oprah-scholarship-true-race/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/08/20/family-members-and-childhood-friends-confirm-shaun-king-is-white/
https://archive.ph/Q3c0W
https://archive.ph/is8nk
https://archive.ph/JS3JI
https://archive.ph/sXti3
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/11/elizabeth-warren-native-american-heritage-harvard-fraud/
https://www.wibc.com/blogs/chicks-right/morbidly-obese-sex-therapist-compares-weight-loss-white-supremacy
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=12142
https://archive.ph/LDTdE
https://medium.com/@bestnewactress/kanye-west-is-a-white-supremacist-5be1ccca943b
https://archive.ph/m3l2w
https://archive.ph/ZcumF
https://archive.ph/EA0bY
https://archive.ph/2LGgJ
https://edsource.org/2019/sen-kamala-harris-calls-for-universal-preschool-and-debt-free-college-education/607741
https://archive.ph/2LGgJ
https://archive.ph/YXOSi
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Article.aspx/13067
https://www.wnd.com/2016/02/more-slaves-today-than-at-any-time-in-history/
https://archive.ph/BsneI
https://www.civilwarhome.com/casualties.htm
http://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/united-states-population/
https://www.statista.com/statistics/183635/number-of-households-in-the-us/
https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2015/cb15-97.html
https://archive.ph/UuRRu
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/77-black-births-to-single-moms-49-for-hispanic-immigrants
https://archive.ph/G4Kv6
https://thelawdictionary.org/article/what-is-the-average-cost-to-house-inmates-in-prison/
https://archive.ph/0pnQr
https://americancivilwar.com/authors/black_slaveowners.htm
https://www.libertynation.com/thin-skinned-leftists-clamor-for-internet-censorship-in-america/
https://www.history.com/topics/us-politics/joe-biden
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-creates-263000-jobs-in-april-unemployment-falls-to-36-2019-05-03
https://archive.ph/auHuA
Brought to you by Ace-Cam action cameras!
On sale now, get yours today! http://bit.ly/FSPOPP
Also sponsored by "Bachelor Pad Economics"
https://www.amazon.com/Bachelor-Pad-Economics-Aaron-Clarey-ebook/dp/B00HMQZREO
And Frank Cervi's "Uncle Nick: Diary of a Misanthrope"
https://www.amazon.com/Uncle-Nick-Misanthrope-Frank-Cervi-ebook/dp/B01I2QV2F0
Download "The Jericho Files, Book 1: Killer of Killers" by Popp
Free with Prime!
https://www.amazon.com/Killer-Killers-Book-Jericho-Files-ebook/dp/B082Z8LP44/
How can you support Popp Culture?
Go to http://www.Redonkulas.com/donate
You can contribute via Patreon, Paypal, SubscribeStar or Cryptocurrency!
Purchase your genuine Redonkulas swag on http://www.PatrolBase.net
Send physical donations to:
Redonkulas.com Productions
29488 Woodward Avenue, Unit 407
Royal Oak, MI 48072
If you write a check, make it out to Second Class Citizen, 501c3
All donations are tax deductible
Check us out on all platforms and social media!
https://www.mgtow.tv/@redonkulaspopp
http://www.brighteon.com/redonkulas
https://www.youtube.com/redonkulaspopp
https://lbry.tv/@REDONKULAS:e
https://www.minds.com/redonkulas
https://www.gab.com/redonkulas
http://www.Redonkulas.com
Sources
https://archive.ph/wrws5
https://archive.ph/v8NoJ
https://archive.ph/tYaX3
https://uproxx.com/news/shaun-king-oprah-scholarship-true-race/
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2015/08/20/family-members-and-childhood-friends-confirm-shaun-king-is-white/
https://archive.ph/Q3c0W
https://archive.ph/is8nk
https://archive.ph/JS3JI
https://archive.ph/sXti3
https://www.nationalreview.com/2017/11/elizabeth-warren-native-american-heritage-harvard-fraud/
https://www.wibc.com/blogs/chicks-right/morbidly-obese-sex-therapist-compares-weight-loss-white-supremacy
https://www.campusreform.org/?ID=12142
https://archive.ph/LDTdE
https://medium.com/@bestnewactress/kanye-west-is-a-white-supremacist-5be1ccca943b
https://archive.ph/m3l2w
https://archive.ph/ZcumF
https://archive.ph/EA0bY
https://archive.ph/2LGgJ
https://edsource.org/2019/sen-kamala-harris-calls-for-universal-preschool-and-debt-free-college-education/607741
https://archive.ph/2LGgJ
https://archive.ph/YXOSi
http://www.israelnationalnews.com/Articles/Article.aspx/13067
https://www.wnd.com/2016/02/more-slaves-today-than-at-any-time-in-history/
https://archive.ph/BsneI
https://www.civilwarhome.com/casualties.htm
http://worldpopulationreview.com/countries/united-states-population/
https://www.statista.com/statistics/183635/number-of-households-in-the-us/
https://www.census.gov/newsroom/press-releases/2015/cb15-97.html
https://archive.ph/UuRRu
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/77-black-births-to-single-moms-49-for-hispanic-immigrants
https://archive.ph/G4Kv6
https://thelawdictionary.org/article/what-is-the-average-cost-to-house-inmates-in-prison/
https://archive.ph/0pnQr
https://americancivilwar.com/authors/black_slaveowners.htm
https://www.libertynation.com/thin-skinned-leftists-clamor-for-internet-censorship-in-america/
https://www.history.com/topics/us-politics/joe-biden
https://www.marketwatch.com/story/us-creates-263000-jobs-in-april-unemployment-falls-to-36-2019-05-03
https://archive.ph/auHuA
Keywords
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