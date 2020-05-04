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Episode #1909 - Thursday - April 30, 2020 - 9AM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/7-1aIEYVwJA
BOMBSHELL: Roger Stone’s Final Statement Before He Is Scheduled to Be Imprisoned on Thursday 1909-9A
Roger Stone is scheduled to be jailed on Thursday April 30th, based on a fraudulent case created by corrupt federal prosecutors. This assault on an innocent man was brought before a corrupt and politicized judge (Amy Berman Jackson) and a biased jury. This was an outrageous abuse of justice.Roger Stone posted this final statement on The Stone Cold Truth on Wednesday night. BOMBSHELL: Roger Stone’s Final Statement Before He Is Scheduled to Be Imprisoned on Thursday – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/IKJY30qC0jK
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