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Russia PROVIDES FOOD AID to Ukraine. What western countries don't want you to see
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110 views • March 08, 2022
NO_FACE_MASKS.
This is the reason that RT was banned from all western countries last week. Our evil, corrupt governments don't want us to realise that Russia is NOT the demon they are projecting it to be on MSM daily.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/russia-provides-food-aid-to-ukraine-what-western-countries-don-039-t-want-you-to-see_Ze8PZrL9nBYKbdx.html
This is the reason that RT was banned from all western countries last week. Our evil, corrupt governments don't want us to realise that Russia is NOT the demon they are projecting it to be on MSM daily.
Mirrored from https://brandnewtube.com/watch/russia-provides-food-aid-to-ukraine-what-western-countries-don-039-t-want-you-to-see_Ze8PZrL9nBYKbdx.html
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