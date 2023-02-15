Alex Jones Full Show 2/14/23 Russia Launches New Offensive

TUESDAY EMERGENCY BROADCAST: Russia Launches New Offensive While Pentagon Continues to Hype UFO Invasion – FULL SHOW 02/14/23

The Alex Jones Show

Published on Feb 14, 2023

Alex Jones is LIVE right now & taking YOUR calls to deliver full-spectrum coverage of breaking news and exclusive information the globalists DO NOT want you to hear! Tune in to hear the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover! The information war is now more vital than ever! Alex Jones lays out the hard truths of the publicly announced global takeover: Under the guise of national security and ecological stewardship, globalists have installed an infrastructure of TYRANNY that has been accepted by the masses! The war for your mind has been exposed! But the blueprint to defeat the NWO is here! Order Alex Jones' new book about The Great Reset before it's too late! https://www.amazon.com/Great-Reset-War-World/dp/1510774041

