Nano fiber

Okay so these nano fibers are literally all over the house floor to ceiling. You can ONLY see them with a black light!!! When you lightly breathe in them they come alive and start moving all over the place!!! I found out they are coming inside through the air conditioning unit, that’s the only thing that makes sense because if you go outside at night and look in the grass and all over you will find these fibers. An easy way to find them is go to the baseboards or the inlay on doors or take a lint roller to your clothes and roll it then grab your black light and boom it’s covered!!! MY QUESTION IS WTF ARE THESE!!!! WHY DO THEY COME ALIVE WITH HOT AIR (breathe), WHY ARE SOME AFFECTED BY THE BLACK LIGHT FREQUENCIES AND EITHER LOVE IT OR SWAY AWAY FROM IT!?!?!? Oh and some will wrap around the end of your tweezers and literally hang on for dear life and you can put it under how water full blast from your faucet and boom they are still there and hanging on. Also I’ve found them IN OUR WATER SUPPLY and thank God my Berkey water filter does its job and filters them out.