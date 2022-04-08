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Addressing Dr. McCullough, Dr. Malone, and Dr. Cole's SARS-CoV-2 Claims - Where's the Evidence?
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115 views • April 08, 2022
Medicamentum Authentica (Dr. Andrew Kaufman)
[March 31, 2022]
Description: Mike Donio, John Blaid, Jacob Diaz, Mike Stone, and Alec Zeck filmed a response to claims made by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Ryan Cole regarding virus isolation and the existence of SARS-CoV-2 during an episode of The StreetMD Show hosted by Dr. Jo Yi on the Ickonic platform. The overall stance held by the speakers is simple: the claims made by these 3 gentlemen lack both in context and in substantial evidence to support the notion that SARS-CoV-2 exists as a pathogenic disease-causing agent.
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Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor-patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University, or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10292a-addressing-dr.-mccullough-dr.-malone-and-dr.-coles-sars-cov-2-claims-wheres.html
[March 31, 2022]
Description: Mike Donio, John Blaid, Jacob Diaz, Mike Stone, and Alec Zeck filmed a response to claims made by Dr. Peter McCullough, Dr. Robert Malone, and Dr. Ryan Cole regarding virus isolation and the existence of SARS-CoV-2 during an episode of The StreetMD Show hosted by Dr. Jo Yi on the Ickonic platform. The overall stance held by the speakers is simple: the claims made by these 3 gentlemen lack both in context and in substantial evidence to support the notion that SARS-CoV-2 exists as a pathogenic disease-causing agent.
Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.
Join Today!> https://truemedicinelibrary.com/compare-memberships
HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:
Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/
True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/
Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/
Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com/
True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com/
True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com/
Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/
Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/
Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/
Donate > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/
Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group > https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/
Join Us on Rumble For Our Free Livestream Events > https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/
Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor-patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University, or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v10292a-addressing-dr.-mccullough-dr.-malone-and-dr.-coles-sars-cov-2-claims-wheres.html
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