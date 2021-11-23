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Arrest them, jail them
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70 views • November 23, 2021
Stop pleading and begging the NW Order to stop killing us. They need arresting and jailing. Start locally. Arrest them, and have new elections to replace the now empty seats with people who are interested in upright law and true order. Keep begging and it will not do a thing, they will keep coming until we remove them from their positions of power.
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