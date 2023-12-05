Texas AG Investigates Media Matters For Manipulating Data On X (Twitter)

Texas Investigates Media Matters For Manipulating Data On X (Twitter)
Tudor Dixon talks with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about his investigation of Media Matters for potential fraudulent activity on X, formerly known as Twitter.
