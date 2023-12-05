Create New Account
Texas AG Investigates Media Matters For Manipulating Data On X (Twitter)
Published 17 hours ago

Texas Investigates Media Matters For Manipulating Data On X (Twitter)

Tudor Dixon talks with Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton about his investigation of Media Matters for potential fraudulent activity on X, formerly known as Twitter.


Full, original, unedited YouTube Video:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=461ogIApj7c

