X22 FINANCIAL REPORT Ep. 2792a - Inflation Blame Game Continues, This Will Not End Well For the [CB]

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Inflation Blame Game Continues, This Will Not End Well For the [CB]
Gas is going through the roof, the people are blaming [JB] and the puppet masters are now pushing this to the extreme. Fuel prices are going to increase again. [JB] quietly ups the percentage of ethanol, this is not going to help. The blame game continues, [JY] takes shot at [JB].
All source links to the report can be found on the www.x22report.com site.
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