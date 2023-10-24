Create New Account
Three Things to Watch For
High Hopes
Stan Johnson at the Prophecy Club


Oct 24, 2023


Pastor Stan gives us three future events to watch for. As a Watchmen Pastor Stan try to give us the most accurate news, information, and prophecies as possible. These important events may well happen in 2023, and most likely in 2024. In other news, former President Trump is inserting himself into a messy race to become the next House speaker. We also take a look at a dream given to Dana Coverstone called: Trump Wins.


00:00 - What Happens on November 8th?

02:43 - Three Things to Watch For

07:10 - Biden Out

10:02 - Fall of the Dollar

11:08 - War Scare

13:13 - Trump the Next House Speaker

15:28 - Trump Wins

27:27 - Ready or Not Here it Comes

28:56 - Joseph’s Kitchen


