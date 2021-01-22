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FULL SHOW: Biden Admin Already Reversing Trump Policy, Including The 1776 Commission
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50 views • January 22, 2021
An extended War Room today on the day a man who was not elected gets inaugurated as America faces its future in an authoritarian fascist regime. Guests today include Greg Reese, live from D.C., Jim Hoft, from the Gateway Pundit, and Jesse Lee Peterson on Trump’s next move. Owen covers all the news developments as Joe Biden is erasing many of Trump’s biggest accomplishments immediately upon entering office. Biden gives the shortest inauguration speech in modern history to the smallest inauguration crowd in inauguration history. Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months! https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=nmudw&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=brighteon&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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