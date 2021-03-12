© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
2nd Amendment in Crisis due to HR 8; Let's Defeat HR8
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • March 12, 2021
Ben Shapiro, Glenn Beck, and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene chime in on the dangers of gun legislation and HR8 (which passed the House).
Please forgive the Youtube End Screen. This is my first video and is more of a test than anything else. Thanks
Please forgive the Youtube End Screen. This is my first video and is more of a test than anything else. Thanks
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.