Oh you thought that was the end of age verification?





From tomorrow, everyone under 18 will be forced to verify their age just to use search engines like Google and DuckDuckGo.





And that’s just the start.





We’ve launched a national campaign with CitizenGO_AU to demand the immediate withdrawal of the Digital Duty of Care and any future attempts to impose speech restrictions, content mandates or identity checks on law abiding Australians.





Click the link below and sign the petition ASAP.





http://StopDigitalControl.com