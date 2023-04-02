https://gettr.com/post/p2d8mbd11ec
3/31/2023 Nicole with Kevin Alan: Why does the CCP hate both Mr. Miles Guo and President Trump? It is simply because Mr. Guo fights for all the ordinary Chinese people, and President Trump took a tough stance against the CCP while he was in the White House.
3/31/2023 妮可接受Kevin ALan采访：为何郭文贵先生和川普都成为了中共憎恨的对象？原因很简单，郭先生为中国老百姓而战，而川普总统在任上对中共采取了强硬的态度。
