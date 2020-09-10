Houston area county judge makes case for reopenings at 100%

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Gov. Greg Abbott is poised to address this week reopening businesses in Texas. Currently, capacity limits, most at 50%, are being stipulated for a lot of customer-facing services.
There are also constraints that have effectively shut down bars for the time being.
With an Abbott announcement forthcoming, one Houston-area county judge is making his case for not just raising capacity and reopening certain businesses. He wants a 100% reopening.
Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough, whose county, through Sept. 8, 2020, has counted more than 9,100 COVID-19 cases and 123 deaths, posted video giving his reasons for a full capacity reopening of the state.
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