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When Your Smartphone is Salty AF (i9000)
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20 views • August 26, 2020
“Today we live in a society in which spurious realities are manufactured by the media, by governments, by big corporations, by religious groups, political groups.... So I ask, in my writing, What is real? Because unceasingly we are bombarded with pseudo-realities manufactured by very sophisticated people using very sophisticated electronic mechanisms. I do not distrust their motives; I distrust their power. They have a lot of it. And it is an astonishing power: that of creating whole universes, universes of the mind. I ought to know. I do the same thing.”
- Philip K. Dick
"I do feel that evolution is being controlled by some sort of divine engineer. I can't help thinking that. And this engineer knows exactly what he or she is doing and why, and where evolution is headed. That's why we've got giraffes and hippopotami and the clap."
- Kurt Vonnegut
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(i9000) | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
- Philip K. Dick
"I do feel that evolution is being controlled by some sort of divine engineer. I can't help thinking that. And this engineer knows exactly what he or she is doing and why, and where evolution is headed. That's why we've got giraffes and hippopotami and the clap."
- Kurt Vonnegut
SUBSCRIBE: http://www.youtube.com/user/thejoycamp?sub_confirmation=1
Check out this stuff
Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thejoycamp
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheJoyCamp
Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/TheJoyCamp
(i9000) | JoyCamp
http://www.youtube.com/user/TheJoyCamp
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