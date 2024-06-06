This Guy Doesn't Even Realize He's Proving FE With Photos

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
He shows 1st pic ever not shown to us when high up as could go and was flat horizon then he says John Glenn had to convince NASA to let him take a camera on the mission, gee i wonder why they wouldnt want real photos and needed convincing
NASA gave them cameras attached to astronauts suits but had no way to aim and take pics with them, we're not handheld, this guys a globe fool tricked