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Ep. 649 – Angry Middle Schoolers Viciously Attack Baseball Coach At School
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41 views • February 22, 2022
🚨On this episode of the “Dr. Duke Show” we start in Houston, Texas, where an unbelievable video captures the moment a school baseball coach was chased down by angry middle schoolers, all because he asked them not to ride their dirt bikes at school.
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© FreedomProject 2022
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