China Remains Largest Buyer of Russian Oil

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https://gnews.org/post/p1cr17adf
08/21/2022 China continues to be the largest importer of Russian crude oil in July when it bought 52 point 2 million barrels in the month. It also indicates that China remained Russia’s top oil buyer for a third consecutive month. Meanwhile, Beijing reduced their imports from Angola, Brazil, and other suppliers