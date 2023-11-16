Create New Account
Mother Earth's Original Stewards from the Social Good Summit Will Make your Cry TEARS for the Earth
Four losers, Jefcoate O'Donnell in conversation with Hindou Ibrahim, Amy Cordalis and Pita Taufatofua at the 10th Annual Social Good Summit 2019 UN General Assembly will tell you what to do to save mother earth.

Watch more: https://open.substack.com/pub/realfreenews/p/speeches-that-will-leave-you-in-tears?r=1ekiak&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

