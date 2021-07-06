DR.LEE MERRITT - NATIONAL SECURITY AND THE COVID JAB

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Sons Of Liberty - Tim Brown - 2021-07-02 - Friday - National Security & The COVID Jab With Dr. Lee Merritt - Sons of Liberty
The experimental COVID injections are being rushed through in the military and many in the populace have succumbed to the ignorance, pressure, and lies of the Mockingbird media, Big Pharma, corrupt politicians, as well as ignorant doctors and nurses and have taken the shots. Some have died, some have been injured and some will have injuries in the future, but what does this say for national security when pilots are dying, as well as others? Dr. Lee Merritt joins me to talk about these issues in this episode.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eDBUuK9TNUPC/ - July 2nd, 2021.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator. All credit, royalties and sincere thanks to the original source of this video.
Dr. Andreas Kalcker| A Universal Antidote? - Kristall -
https://brandnewtube.com/watch..../dr-andreas-kalcker- - 15 Apr 2021 .
Dr Lee Merrit | National Security & The COVID Jab
Dr Lee Merrit, Tim Brown, National Security & The COVID Jab, Sons Of Liberty, July 2 2021
Dr.Mercola | Might Covid Injections Reduce Lifespan?
https://lewrockwell.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=6ad24f4cd1574f1f7b8a0a03a&;id=4e28e7a1f0&e=fd0e80da69
The Origins of Lockdown
https://lewrockwell.us7.list-manage.com/track/click?u=6ad24f4cd1574f1f7b8a0a03a&;id=d2b0b0a54c&e=fd0e80da69