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MARIA ZEE - DR. PETER CHAMBERS & TODD CALLENDER - WHO PLANDEMIC
TREATY & WAR ON HUMANITY
Dr. Peter Chambers, a 37-year combat veteran, having previous worked as a Special Operations Surgeon for the Green Berets, and Lawyer Todd Callender to discuss the WHO Pandemic Treaty, the War that has been waged against humanity and what can be done about it. - .