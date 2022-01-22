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ATHLETES DROPPING FROM THE DE-POP CLOT-SHOT - MEGA COMPILATION (MIRRORED)
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2994 views • January 22, 2022
ATHLETES DROPPING FROM THE DE-POP CLOT-SHOT - MEGA COMPILATION (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XGajIY6Q8qzX/
Great video and I believe the source is Hugo Talks. I am beginning to think it would take an entire team of athletes all falling over at the same time or the same game to get some of these brain dead people to notice. More videos you may like:
Video of what seems to be explosions inside the White House
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ToqUa5LhoSuB/
PRESIDENT OF EU PARLIAMENT DIES FROM RAPID ONSET OF AIDS DUE TO VACCINE...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsSxGwzOwcq6/
The Underground - A Hidden Reality And The True Story Of Phil Schneider By Darcy Weir
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ruSEWdcLHS8F/
They were taking him into protective custody. Then set him on fire. 45 days in ICU then he died.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NSke5ewmxN4G/
What is the White House preparing for? Walls with gun portals? Zombies?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YN6DErHtnKPK/
Fauci's Dead Babies and Mass Graves From the Past
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aaSaAho6uVPA/
Zombie Theory 2021: More likely then we thought - Real life Horror Film
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Iek5CjPoS8od/
Reese Report - America's Food Supply Fertilized With Human Remains And Coated With Nanoparticles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xPQ9vLrXwhs4/
FULLY VACCINATED, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DIES (problems with his immune system)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CIAde6iGfPAF/
Here is some of that new normal - reporter falls over reporting from booster line
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t0QylaDq59NA/
LOCAL PROPAGANDA, AND TWO BIZARRE CASES OF SELF HARM VIA INJECTION! - A KURGAN REVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ESClAfz6D4K2/
5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOkg1CrwTQOW/
VACCINE INDUCED HEART ATTACKS SPREADING TO THE UN-VACCINATED DUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rCT0qZGwUPEb/
Are we starting to see EMP assassinations being caught on video?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRrXyX5C8I9r/
Photographer Russell Nelson - Hunter S. Thompson wanted me to film a snuff film for 100K
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b7gKhMYqHbU/
Cliff Falls On Tourist Boats In Brazil And Kills At Least 10
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2bow2IBhBq3G/
STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING! PURPLE STREET LIGHTS & GLOWING PEOPLE???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BeR1waBxRLrh/
What caused this guy to lose it? Super Soldier? Zombie? Something weird happened with this guy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tI5oy8Wj6RLU/
A must watch - When they told us the news was fake - The News Benders 1968 (full version)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nqQ3k5ELkyt/
A Sheriff in Arizona has a strong message for those in law enforcement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0HWCqNyM4j1/
My God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bMOOaN7v8zt/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
Vaccines and the Mark of the Beast (from 2013)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gCCm5LRrLLuZ/
Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industry
https://www.bitchute.com/video/99VFhtH3ZejN/
What does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PPgAKSicCKpi/
In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
Mirrored from Bitchute channel Jim Crenshaw at:-
https://www.bitchute.com/video/XGajIY6Q8qzX/
Great video and I believe the source is Hugo Talks. I am beginning to think it would take an entire team of athletes all falling over at the same time or the same game to get some of these brain dead people to notice. More videos you may like:
Video of what seems to be explosions inside the White House
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ToqUa5LhoSuB/
PRESIDENT OF EU PARLIAMENT DIES FROM RAPID ONSET OF AIDS DUE TO VACCINE...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsSxGwzOwcq6/
The Underground - A Hidden Reality And The True Story Of Phil Schneider By Darcy Weir
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ruSEWdcLHS8F/
They were taking him into protective custody. Then set him on fire. 45 days in ICU then he died.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/NSke5ewmxN4G/
What is the White House preparing for? Walls with gun portals? Zombies?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/YN6DErHtnKPK/
Fauci's Dead Babies and Mass Graves From the Past
https://www.bitchute.com/video/aaSaAho6uVPA/
Zombie Theory 2021: More likely then we thought - Real life Horror Film
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Iek5CjPoS8od/
Reese Report - America's Food Supply Fertilized With Human Remains And Coated With Nanoparticles
https://www.bitchute.com/video/xPQ9vLrXwhs4/
FULLY VACCINATED, PRESIDENT OF THE EUROPEAN PARLIAMENT DIES (problems with his immune system)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/CIAde6iGfPAF/
Here is some of that new normal - reporter falls over reporting from booster line
https://www.bitchute.com/video/t0QylaDq59NA/
LOCAL PROPAGANDA, AND TWO BIZARRE CASES OF SELF HARM VIA INJECTION! - A KURGAN REVIEW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ESClAfz6D4K2/
5G DEATH TOWERS ACTIVATED: FLU-LIKE SYMPTOMS WILL FOLLOW
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eOkg1CrwTQOW/
VACCINE INDUCED HEART ATTACKS SPREADING TO THE UN-VACCINATED DUE TO SPIKE PROTEIN SHEDDING...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/rCT0qZGwUPEb/
Are we starting to see EMP assassinations being caught on video?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oRrXyX5C8I9r/
Photographer Russell Nelson - Hunter S. Thompson wanted me to film a snuff film for 100K
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2b7gKhMYqHbU/
Cliff Falls On Tourist Boats In Brazil And Kills At Least 10
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2bow2IBhBq3G/
STRANGE THINGS ARE HAPPENING! PURPLE STREET LIGHTS & GLOWING PEOPLE???
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BeR1waBxRLrh/
What caused this guy to lose it? Super Soldier? Zombie? Something weird happened with this guy
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tI5oy8Wj6RLU/
A must watch - When they told us the news was fake - The News Benders 1968 (full version)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/5nqQ3k5ELkyt/
A Sheriff in Arizona has a strong message for those in law enforcement
https://www.bitchute.com/video/n0HWCqNyM4j1/
My God what have they done? 9 hours old and holding his head up?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bMOOaN7v8zt/
There is a living creature inside the vaccine. It is immortal. The "Hydra Vulgaris" See description.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/2EXu0Zb9xLWP/
Father Alexis Bugnolo says 2 billion dead in the next year. Are you ready?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/iYB2hnoz8S9c/
Vaccines and the Mark of the Beast (from 2013)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gCCm5LRrLLuZ/
Life Insurance Company CEO says carriers are seeing the highest death rates ever in the industry
https://www.bitchute.com/video/99VFhtH3ZejN/
What does "mandate" mean. It is not a law. You do not have to do it.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PPgAKSicCKpi/
In Wuhan they rolled out 5G and said people were dying of a virus...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6HeHMYikH7L/
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