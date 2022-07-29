Part 1: Anti-feminist who was thrown out of Internet & hunted by pedophile cannibal Satanist witches

Part 1 video – “Defining the feminist problem” by ChristyOMisty (one of the many anti-feminist Christian girls who were threatened and kicked off the Internet and gang-stalked and hunted down and possibly cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door homes & rooms every day by the millions of earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” “LGBTPB Lesbian Gay Bisexual Transvestite Pedophile Bestiality” “abortion child sacrifice ritual” “abortion child human meat food” “fetus sex spirit cooking ritual” “Planned Parenthood industry” mother goddess cult New Age Wicca witch pedophile cannibal Satanist “Hansel & Gretel witches” feminists)



*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) headquarters and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (July 2022). Satan Lucifer and the Draco queen in charge of earth planet and the earth’s hidden matriarchal rulers New Age Wicca witch Druid Pedogate Pizzagate “White House Pizza Night” pedophile cannibal Satanist spirit cooking ritual reptilian hybrid feminists cooked alive all the human women who were anti-feminists and who spoke up against the feminists, who are eating the human boys’ genitals and lesbian raping (dildo pegging killing) girls, and whose male reptilian hybrid “gay mafia elite” Satanists are torturing and sodomizing and sacrificing and eating 12 million children every year. Their families are slaughtered or their families’ brains controlled to try to kill them, and all their incomes cut off, and poisoned with NSA sulfuric acid & polonium radiation & mercury & flesh-eating bacteria, and shot with FBI pinpoint heart attack EMF weapons, and their shower and sink water infected with flesh-eating bacteria and hundreds of other biological weapons, and watched in their rooms by the MI6 24 hours a day, and Mossad sarin nerve gas funneled into their vents, and Freemason Jesuit Wicca Black Ops assassins trying to shoot them in the face in their apartment lobbies, and demons attacking them at night while they sleep to try to kill them with SIDS suffocation and urethra astral molest all day long, and cooked alive by CIA microwave oven weapons from next door rooms and homes, and the DHS slandering them to all potential employers to cut off all income, and gang-stalked by dozens of white tinted-window CIA trucks & drone planes & F-15 jets & tens of thousands of gang-stalkers with mobile phone EMP shock weapons to shoot their hearts and livers and kidneys and eyes and genitals and brains, in every room and home and workplace office and shop and restaurant and plane and car and toilet and bathroom and beach and park and forest and classroom, every few minutes all day long. The devil and Illuminati Satanists stop attacking and spares the lives of the families of all the fake religious Christians who immediately capitulate to the devil and his Satanist Illuminati NWO and bow down to worship them and surrender to them, when they get gang-stalked and their families threatened and receive assassination attempts, and who immediately become silent by hiding in fear, or even worse, sabotage our real Christian’s God’s work by modifying & diluting & sterilizing & picking & choosing & editing the 100% truth we share to them, in order to make it safe for themselves from assassinations and ridicule from their church donators. They are the crazy lunatic Western feminist nations’ religious Christian hordes, who are redefining Bible verses and rebelling against women’s head coverings so that their heads are controlled by the fallen angels, and who do not count the costs of following Christ, but instead, only count the benefits of following Christ. That is insanity. They love the rapture of Jesus, but hate the persecutions that Jesus promised for all followers.





Photos at: https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver

Photos at: https://gab.com/humanracesurvivalresistance

Photos at: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100018513877047





See full article at:

https://humanracesurvivalresistance.wordpress.com/

https://mewe.com/i/chapihezver





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