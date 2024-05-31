⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(25-31 May 2024)

▫️From 25 to 31 May 2024, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have carried out 25 group strikes with high-precision weapons, including Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and UAVs, which hit command posts, military airfield infrastructure facilities, air defence means, ammunition and fuel depots, manufacturing facilities, and storage sites of unmanned aerial vehicles and boats.

In addition, temporary deployment areas of AFU units, nationalist formations, and foreign mercenaries have been hit.

▫️The units of the Sever Group of Forces continued to move deep into the enemy defence during combat actions.

During the week, manpower and hardware of five AFU brigades and two territorial defence brigades have been hit, as well as 20 enemy counter-attacks have been repelled.

The AFU losses during the week amounted to up to 1,740 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, nine armoured fighting vehicles, 28 motor vehicles, eight Grad MLRS and Vampire combat vehicles, as well as 29 field artillery guns.

▫️During the week, the units of the Zapad Group of Forces have liberated Berestovoye, Ivanovka (Kharkov region), and continued to advance further into the depths of the enemy defence.

The units of the eight AFU formations and two brigades of the Ukrainian National Guard have been defeated. Eleven counter-attacks of enemy units have been repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 2,310 Ukrainian troops, three tanks, 10 armoured fighting vehicles, 35 motor vehicles, two 122-mm Bastion MLRS fighting vehicles, and 30 field artillery guns, including 14 Western-made guns.

▫️During the week, the units of the Yug Group of Forces have improved the situation on the front line and engaged manpower and hardware of 12 AFU formations close to Seversk, Ostroye, Krasnogorovka, Elizavetovka, Novy, Konstantinovka, Rasdolovka, and Chavov Yar (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two counter-attacks by units of an assault brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and a territorial defence brigade have been repelled.

The enemy losses were up to 3,415 Ukrainian troops, four tanks, eight armoured fighting vehicles, 30 motor vehicles, and 25 field artillery guns, of which 11 were manufactured from abroad. Nineteen AFU ammunition depots have been destroyed.

▫️During the week, the units of the Tsentr Group of Forces continued to advance at the depth of the enemy defence. Russian troops have liberated Arkhangelskoye and Netailovo (Donetsk People's Republic).

Russian troops have hit nine AFU formations and the Ukrainian National Guard close to Yasnobrodovka, Konstantinovka, Yevgenovka, Sokol, Rozovka, Semyonovka, Novgorodskoye, and Selidovo (Donetsk People's Republic) were defeated.

Russian servicemen have repelled 31 counter-attacks of enemy assault units.

During the week, the enemy losses were up to 2,515 Ukrainian troops, one tank, 15 armoured fighting vehicles, including three U.S.-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, 19 motor vehicles, three Grad MLRS combat vehicles, and 51 field artillery guns.

▫️The units of the Vostok Group of Forces have improved the tactical situation, defeating manpower and hardware of two brigades of the AFU, two formations of the Territorial Defence Brigade, and one brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard.In addition, four counter-attacks by units of the AFU 72nd Mechanised Brigade have been repelled.



The enemy losses were up to 920 Ukrainian troops, one tank, two armoured fighting vehicles, 33 motor vehicles, one Grad MLRS combat vehicle, and 18 field artillery guns, of which five were of Western-made.



▫️Over the past week, the units of the Dnepr Group of Forces have engaged manpower and hardware of two brigades of the Marines, three formations of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, one territorial defence brigade, and one brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard.

The enemy losses were up to 325 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, 24 motor vehicles, and 17 field artillery guns, including three U.S.-made M777 howitzers.



▫️Aviation and air defence systems shot down two MiG-29 and two Su-27 aircraft of the Ukrainian Air Force, 14 U.S.-made ATACMS operational and tactical missiles, 17 French-made Hammer guided aerial bombs, six U.S.-made HARM anti-radiation missiles, six Neptun anti-ship missiles, 58 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, one Czech-made Vampire and one Olkha projectiles, as well as 312 UAVs.

Over the past week, 45 Ukrainian servicemen have surrendered.

📊 In total, 607 airplanes and 274 helicopters, 24,902 unmanned aerial vehicles, 524 air defence missile systems, 16,208 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,325 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 9,972 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,135 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.