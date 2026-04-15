Mr. Trump, on whose behalf did you come here?

"Mr. Trump, what's it to you? What are you even doing here? The Strait of Hormuz is thousands of kilometers away from you. On whose behalf did you come here?"

Mohsen Rezaei on Trump's blockade: After serial defeats, the American army has been turned from an army into a police station at sea. Trump wants to become the police of the Strait of Hormuz, but he doesn't even dare come to the Strait. He stays two or three hundred kilometers away, facing Sirik and Jask.

"Don't you think your vessels will be sunk with our first missiles and have created a great danger for the American army? Certainly they can be in the range of our missiles, and we can destroy them. Now, will the Iranian nation be scared by this blockade? Will we back down in negotiations? We will absolutely not back down from our conditions."