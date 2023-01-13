Create New Account
Robert F. Kennedy, Jr.: Landmark Lawsuit Against Legacy Media’s ‘Trusted News Initiative’
GalacticStorm
Published 20 hours ago |
A lawsuit filed Tuesday, January 11th by Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. of Children's Health Defense + multiple other plaintiffs alleges the Trusted News Initiative, a self-described “industry partnership” launched in March 2020 by several of the world’s largest news organizations, partnered with Big Tech firms to collectively censor online news.


Read in The Defender: https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/lawsuit-trusted-news-initiative-antitrust-first-amendment-censoring-covid-content/

Watch Robert F. Kennedy Jr's Full Statement with Mary Holland, CHD President + General Counsel on #CHDTV
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/chd-tv/shows/good-morning-chd/legal-update--secret-media-cartel-with-robert-f-kennedy-jr--more/ 

Keywords
pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

