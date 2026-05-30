Discover the Knight's Timeless Code: Honor, Courage, Loyalty, in Medieval Chivalry

Discover the timeless Knight Philosophy of medieval chivalry. Explore core virtues of honor, courage, loyalty, and piety that guided powerful knights in stone citadels. Gain insights into this ancient code of conduct and its enduring lessons on duty and virtue.





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Read and Purchase The Citadel Code https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0H35S83KD

Watch The Citadel Code: The Philosophy of the Medieval Knight and Noble (Chapters 1-10) https://youtu.be/FCQSxakoPmo

View the Authors Speaking https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Y3JMO9zpzOk&list=PLqHNJ4Ks3UubS1G967vLfT73x82ZJYmTH&index=9

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