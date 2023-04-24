Welcome To Proverbs Club.Red Wine Sparkling In Your Cup.

Proverbs 23:31 (NIV).

31) Do not gaze at wine when it is red,

when it sparkles in the cup,

when it goes down smoothly!

Proverbs Club Commentary.

Be aware of the strength of the alcohol you drink.

This verse allows for the consumption of alcohol,

while warning to drink in moderation.

