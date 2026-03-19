Daniel’s Furnace, AI, Jesus’ Lineage, Cuckles & Camzilla, “Napoleon”, Philippe le Bel, Aquino & Aquinas, ODU, Why “They” FEAR You

RR 2026-03-17 #273

Resistance Rising #273: 17 March 2026

Topic list:

* Where was Daniel when his 3 friends were thrown into the fiery furnace in Chapter 3?

* Johnny pushes the boundaries of what AI will do to “public personalities”.

* Can AI help with the contradiction that Matthew says he has 14 generations in Jesus’ Lineage but only shares 13?

* Cuckles 3 & Camzilla grovel before the Cowardly Lion.

* Is “Napoleon” far more of a Populist hero then we knew?

* The Cromwell-Bonaparte connection.

* How did Philippe le Bel subvert the Vatican and it’s Templars?

* Aquino, Aquinas, Rome & the Pentagtram

* Francis, Kirill & Teilhard: wolves discussing what’s for dinner.

* Why would a Jesuit use the relic scam to rescue “Evolution”?

* How the Old Dominion #FalseFlag aided the Police State.

* “Manufactured Threats”: the criminal fraud of FBI “sting” entrapments.

* “INTERSECTION: Why ‘They’ Fear YOU”

* “Asset Forfeiture” and “Eminent Domain”

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)

http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!

https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!

(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)

http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

Catch Johnny’s live broadcasts on Twitter:

https://twitter.com/Johnny_Cirucci

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

· Odysee (also LIVE):

https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

· Rumble (also LIVE):

https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

· BitChute:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

· Brighteon:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!

(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)

https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Resistance Rising on Telegram

https://t.me/+DtRMAQ-tXGtlNTVh

The Flying Monkey’s Roost on Telegram

https://t.me/+CJZReNdtGCI0NTM5