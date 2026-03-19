Daniel’s Furnace, AI, Jesus’ Lineage, Cuckles & Camzilla, “Napoleon”, Philippe le Bel, Aquino & Aquinas, ODU, Why “They” FEAR You

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RR 2026-03-17 #273
Resistance Rising #273: 17 March 2026
Topic list:
* Where was Daniel when his 3 friends were thrown into the fiery furnace in Chapter 3?
* Johnny pushes the boundaries of what AI will do to “public personalities”.
* Can AI help with the contradiction that Matthew says he has 14 generations in Jesus’ Lineage but only shares 13?
* Cuckles 3 & Camzilla grovel before the Cowardly Lion.
* Is “Napoleon” far more of a Populist hero then we knew?
* The Cromwell-Bonaparte connection.
* How did Philippe le Bel subvert the Vatican and it’s Templars?
* Aquino, Aquinas, Rome & the Pentagtram
* Francis, Kirill & Teilhard: wolves discussing what’s for dinner.
* Why would a Jesuit use the relic scam to rescue “Evolution”?
* How the Old Dominion #FalseFlag aided the Police State.
* “Manufactured Threats”: the criminal fraud of FBI “sting” entrapments.
* “INTERSECTION: Why ‘They’ Fear YOU”
* “Asset Forfeiture” and “Eminent Domain”
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