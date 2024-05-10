🧠📈 Mental Health Comorbidities: Unveiling Trends and Insights 💥

🤔What's the latest on mental health conditions? Are OCD or self-harm on the rise? 🔄
👩 🤝Dive into the world of comorbidities, where individuals experience multiple mental health disorders with Elisabeth O’Rourke, Ph.D., the Site Director for MindWell Psychology’s Albany. 🧠
💬 She explains Anxiety and depression often walk hand in hand.
🤔But what else is emerging alongside anxiety?
⚡️ OCD cases, particularly related to cleanliness and contamination, are on the rise. PTSD and trauma-related disorders are prevalent too. 🧼💔
😮 ADHD is another significant player in the mix. Overall, there's a growing trend toward more specific diagnoses across the board. 🧠✨
💡 Let's delve deeper into mental health comorbidities and uncover the insights shaping our understanding.
🔊 Learn more by Clicking the link in our bio or description above✨ 🎬
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.