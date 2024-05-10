Create New Account
🧠📈 Mental Health Comorbidities: Unveiling Trends and Insights 💥
Finding Genius Podcast
Published Yesterday

🤔What's the latest on mental health conditions? Are OCD or self-harm on the rise? 🔄

 👩 🤝Dive into the world of comorbidities, where individuals experience multiple mental health disorders with Elisabeth O’Rourke, Ph.D., the Site Director for MindWell Psychology’s Albany. 🧠

🎙️ http://bit.ly/4cfjwSF

💬 She explains Anxiety and depression often walk hand in hand.

🤔But what else is emerging alongside anxiety?

⚡️ OCD cases, particularly related to cleanliness and contamination, are on the rise. PTSD and trauma-related disorders are prevalent too. 🧼💔

😮 ADHD is another significant player in the mix. Overall, there's a growing trend toward more specific diagnoses across the board. 🧠✨

💡 Let's delve deeper into mental health comorbidities and uncover the insights shaping our understanding.

🔊 Learn more by Clicking the link in our bio or description above✨ 🎬

