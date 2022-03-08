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X22 Report A 03. 07. 22.
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10 views • March 08, 2022
Ep. 2719a - Promises Made, Promises Kept, [CB]/[DS] Trapped In Their Narrative
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [DS]/[CB] fell right into the patriots trap, fuel prices are moving up, they thought they would be able to use this to convince the people that is the perfect time for the green new deal, it is backfiring. They are trapped in their narrative. We are witnessing the destruction of the great reset/green new deal.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
Protect Your Retirement W/ A Gold. IRA
https://noblegoldinvestments.com/gold-silver-ira-google/?offer_type=gold&;affiliate_source=affiliate_x22
Noble Gold is Who I Trust ^^^
The [DS]/[CB] fell right into the patriots trap, fuel prices are moving up, they thought they would be able to use this to convince the people that is the perfect time for the green new deal, it is backfiring. They are trapped in their narrative. We are witnessing the destruction of the great reset/green new deal.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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