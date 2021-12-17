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Nancy Pelosi calls Biden a fantastic president
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0 view • December 17, 2021
1. This woman lives on another planet called Dementia praising a so called president who is a pedophile and also suffers from Alzheimer. Americans can be very lucky indeed.
https://www.brighteon.com/f38e108c-9300-4e34-8cc9-554999c31211
2. Biden's US Postal Service Is Stealing & Destroying Ivermectin Shipments
https://rumble.com/vqvce6-bidens-us-postal-service-is-stealing-and-destroying-ivermectin-shipments.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=TheSaltyCracker&ep=2
3. Candace Interviews Trump Asking Why He Didn't Pardon Julian Assange Or Edward Snowden. Airs Next Week. I also want to know.
https://www.brighteon.com/efe578d9-5b16-4996-ba88-457e6fba7160
4. Austria is seeing the biggest protests in their history, and mainstream media look the other way. Even police estimated around 350 thousand.
https://www.brighteon.com/2fe0e2c4-f06a-4124-9996-c3bcd46b7c41
5. Stew Peters speaks with a Nurse Whistleblower on the health of new born babies that has her very worried about their life going forward.
https://www.brighteon.com/44cedce7-593b-47e7-81f2-7f2d9f9e7c9b
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
https://www.brighteon.com/f38e108c-9300-4e34-8cc9-554999c31211
2. Biden's US Postal Service Is Stealing & Destroying Ivermectin Shipments
https://rumble.com/vqvce6-bidens-us-postal-service-is-stealing-and-destroying-ivermectin-shipments.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=TheSaltyCracker&ep=2
3. Candace Interviews Trump Asking Why He Didn't Pardon Julian Assange Or Edward Snowden. Airs Next Week. I also want to know.
https://www.brighteon.com/efe578d9-5b16-4996-ba88-457e6fba7160
4. Austria is seeing the biggest protests in their history, and mainstream media look the other way. Even police estimated around 350 thousand.
https://www.brighteon.com/2fe0e2c4-f06a-4124-9996-c3bcd46b7c41
5. Stew Peters speaks with a Nurse Whistleblower on the health of new born babies that has her very worried about their life going forward.
https://www.brighteon.com/44cedce7-593b-47e7-81f2-7f2d9f9e7c9b
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
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