BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Nancy Pelosi calls Biden a fantastic president
Swedish Rebel
Swedish Rebel
215 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • December 17, 2021
1. This woman lives on another planet called Dementia praising a so called president who is a pedophile and also suffers from Alzheimer. Americans can be very lucky indeed.
https://www.brighteon.com/f38e108c-9300-4e34-8cc9-554999c31211
2. Biden's US Postal Service Is Stealing & Destroying Ivermectin Shipments
https://rumble.com/vqvce6-bidens-us-postal-service-is-stealing-and-destroying-ivermectin-shipments.html?mref=6zof&;mc=dgip3&utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=TheSaltyCracker&ep=2
3. Candace Interviews Trump Asking Why He Didn't Pardon Julian Assange Or Edward Snowden. Airs Next Week. I also want to know.
https://www.brighteon.com/efe578d9-5b16-4996-ba88-457e6fba7160
4. Austria is seeing the biggest protests in their history, and mainstream media look the other way. Even police estimated around 350 thousand.
https://www.brighteon.com/2fe0e2c4-f06a-4124-9996-c3bcd46b7c41
5. Stew Peters speaks with a Nurse Whistleblower on the health of new born babies that has her very worried about their life going forward.
https://www.brighteon.com/44cedce7-593b-47e7-81f2-7f2d9f9e7c9b
You may support me through Wise, former TransferWise, Denny Abrahamsson Kasikorn Bank, Branch: Maya Chiangmai Account: 282-2-12059-0 SwiftCode: KASITHBK. Thailand. In Sweden Swish to Denny Abrahamsson 0732500665 My email is: [email protected]
Keywords
pelosicandace owensivermectin
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Ukrainian Strike Kills Three Humanitarian Workers in Zaporozhye Region, Russian Officials Say

Garrison Vance
EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

EU Publishes Big Tech Reports on DSA Compliance

Belle Carter
Iran&#8217;s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not &#8220;Bow Its Head&#8221; to U.S. Threats

Iran’s President Tells UN Tehran Will Not “Bow Its Head” to U.S. Threats

Garrison Vance
Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu&#8217;s genocide denial at the UN

Empty seats, full streets: World rejects Netanyahu’s genocide denial at the UN

Lance D Johnson
Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Senate Immunity Bid for Former Fauci Aide Collapses

Morgan S. Verity
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy