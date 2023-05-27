Create New Account
There are many invisible threats that CCP has planted inside the U.S. government
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
There are many invisible threats that CCP has planted inside the U.S. government. And so many lawyers were named public officers within law enforcement agencies, federal government agencies, or even in the cabinet. These people have been enriched by the CCP. Once they become a public officer, they continue to do favorable things for CCP.

中共在美国政府内部埋下许多无形的威胁。有许多律师被任命为执法机构或联邦政府机构内的公职人员，甚至是内阁成员。中共使这些人都富了起来。因此 一旦他们成为公职人员，他们就会继续为中共做有利的事情。

