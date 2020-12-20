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Age Of Aquarius Activation - Guided Meditation - On December 21st/2020 at 6:22 UTC
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41 views • December 20, 2020
This is an Age Of Aquarius Activation Guided Meditation .
The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will occur on December 21st/2020 at 6:22 UTC
If you are able to, please use this meditation at that time in your time zone. If you are unable to perform this meditation then, please find time at some point on Dec. 21st to do so. The future of humanity is at stake.
Thank you. May The Divine Guide You & Bless You. Let it be so.
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Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will occur on December 21st/2020 at 6:22 UTC
If you are able to, please use this meditation at that time in your time zone. If you are unable to perform this meditation then, please find time at some point on Dec. 21st to do so. The future of humanity is at stake.
Thank you. May The Divine Guide You & Bless You. Let it be so.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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