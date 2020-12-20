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Age Of Aquarius Activation - Guided Meditation - On December 21st/2020 at 6:22 UTC
The Body House Chronicles
The Body House Chronicles
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41 views • December 20, 2020
This is an Age Of Aquarius Activation Guided Meditation .
The conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn will occur on December 21st/2020 at 6:22 UTC

If you are able to, please use this meditation at that time in your time zone. If you are unable to perform this meditation then, please find time at some point on Dec. 21st to do so. The future of humanity is at stake.

Thank you. May The Divine Guide You & Bless You. Let it be so.

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